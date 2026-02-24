MP News: Cabinet Gives Nod For Running Five Schemes Worth ₹10.5 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet has approved the continuation of five major schemes for farmers during ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’, with a total outlay of nearly Rs 10,500 crore.

The schemes for which the funds were approved on Monday are: PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming and National Food Oil Mission–Oilseeds will continue for the next five years, from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

A sum of Rs 2,008.683 crore was approved for the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana; Rs 2,393.97 crore for Per Drop More Crop under PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana; Rs 3,285.49 crore for National Food Security and Nutrition Mission; Rs 1,011.59 crore for National Mission on Natural Farming; and Rs 1,793.87 Crore Approved for National Food Oil Mission–Oil seeds to benefit mustard farmers during the Rabi season 2025–26.

The price deficit payment scheme of the Government of India will be implemented in the State under “Bhavantar Yojana–Mustard.” Mustard procurement will be done in the notified Mandis across the state from March 23 to May 30, 2026.

Provisions for MP Administrative Re-organisation Commission revised

The cabinet approved amendments to the directives relating to the MP Administrative Unit Re-organisation Commission, as published in the Extraordinary Gazette on March 12, 2024.

Under the revised provisions, the chairperson shall be a person with adequate administrative experience and qualifications.

The chairperson will receive pay equivalent to that of the principal secretary of the state government, along with applicable allowances.

If a retired government officer is appointed, pension (prior to commutation) will be adjusted, and the remaining amount will be paid as salary/honorarium with applicable allowances.

Two members will be appointed from among the retired government officers who have completed at least 20 years of service and retired from the rank of secretary or above.

Their remuneration will be determined by adjusting pension, according to the notified provisions.

The commission will also have one secretary/administrative officer to be appointed from among retired officers of secretary/additional secretary rank, with remuneration structured similarly in accordance with the March 12, 2024 notification.