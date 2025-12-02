MP News: State Cabinet Approves Additional Sum Of ₹500 Crore For Urban, Local Bodies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet has sanctioned an additional amount of 500 crore and the continuation of the Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructural Construction scheme up to 2026-27 for development of urban and local bodies.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the committee hall of the assembly on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, 1,062 projects worth Rs 1,070 have been approved.

Out of 1,062 projects, 325 have been completed, 407 are underway, and the remaining 330 are at the DPR approval or tendering stage.

Under this scheme, work such as urban drinking water arrangements, sanitation, street lighting, and infrastructural development, including road construction, drainage system, cremation grounds, community buildings, night shelters and the development of playgrounds are undertaken.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Externally Aided Scheme, the cabinet approved the completion of the remaining incomplete work.

For this purpose, an additional Rs 9 crore 45 lakh has been sanctioned in addition to the previously approved Rs 12. 32 crore under the State Plan.

For the post of transport sub-Inspector in the state service examination 2022 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Council of Ministers approved modified eligibility conditions.

Out of 29 candidates selected for the post, 25 will be given appointment on the condition that they submit documents related to the mandatory one-year computer diploma and driving licence, according to the departmental recruitment rules during the two-year probation period.

Rs 13476 Cr second supplementary budget tabled

The state government tabled a second supplementary budget of Rs 13476.94 crore for 2025-26 in the assembly on Tuesday. Provision of Rs 8448.57 crore in the revenue head and Rs 5028.37 crore in the capital head has been made. A provision of Rs 1,794 crore has been made under the revenue head for the Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Yojana. The government has increased the monthly financial assistance for economically weaker women from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

Under the department of industrial policy and investment promotion, a provision of Rs 650 crore has been made for land acquisition, survey and demarcation, service charges under the capital head. For the Bhavantar scheme Rs 500 crore has been provisioned, for the land acquisition Rs 300 crore for the PWD has been provisioned.