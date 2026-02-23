MP News: Speeding Car Kills 38-Year-Old Teacher On Evening Walk In Chhatarpur, CCTV Clip Surfaces

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old teacher lost his life after a speeding car thrashed him during evening walk in Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Garhimlhera town of Chhatarpur district on Saturday late evening. It occurred right in front of the police station premises when the teacher had stepped out for his routine evening walk.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage shows the man walking along the road when a speeding car suddenly arrived, hit him hard, and dragged him for some distance.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the deceased was identified as Vipin Chaurasia, who was posted as a teacher in Ujra.

According to eyewitnesses, Vipin Chaurasia was walking along the roadside when a speeding Alto car coming from the direction of Mahoba lost control and hit him with great force. The impact was so severe that he was thrown several feet away and fell into nearby bushes.

People present at the spot said that the teacher became unconscious immediately after the collision and suffered serious injuries to his face and other parts of his body. The accident happened directly opposite the police station in Garhimlhera, leading to a quick response from the police.

Under the direction of Station In-Charge Rita Singh, police personnel rushed to the scene without delay. Dial 112 constable Yogesh Richhariya and pilot Udaybhan showed prompt action and rushed the injured teacher to the district hospital for emergency treatment.

At the hospital, emergency doctor Aditi Agrawal examined the victim and declared him dead. As soon as the news reached the family, they arrived at the hospital.

Police officials said the vehicle involved in the accident has been taken into custody. However, the driver fled from the spot after the incident and is currently missing. Police teams have started efforts to trace the driver and are checking possible locations.

Station In-Charge Rita Singh confirmed that the police have completed the inquest and post-mortem formalities. She also informed that a young girl who was inside the car at the time of the accident was injured and is undergoing treatment.