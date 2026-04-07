MP News: Some Members Cross Lines, Healthy Criticism Welcome Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During the Assembly session, some of the members cross the lines, such behaviour is not expected, we expect healthy criticism, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the joint meeting of the newly constituted assembly committees for the year 2026-27, here on Tuesday.

He underscored the importance of adhering to parliamentary traditions.

“The role of the Legislative Assembly is akin to that of a mother. Just as a mother gives birth to her child, nurtures it, and envisions preparing it to serve the nation's interests, precisely in the same way, if we view the Legislative Assembly in the role of a mother, we, too, will be able to perceive our responsibilities in their entirety,” said Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar emphasised the need for introspection on this matter, and asserted that the goal should be to ensure that committee meetings are held regularly. It is expected that at least 12 meetings be conducted within a single year.

Ambedkar Jayanti programmes to be held from April 8 to 14

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti programmes will be held from April 8 to 14. On April 14, programmes will be organised in all district headquarters. The state-level programme will be organised in Bhind.

He was addressing the meeting of ministers before the start of the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Moreover, on Saint Ravi Das Jayanti, a social harmony programme will be organised on March 31, 2027, across the state.

Wheat procurement from April 9

The Chief Minister said that wheat purchase in the state is going to start one day ahead, on April 9, in place of April 10. In the first phase, wheat of small and marginal farmers will be purchased. Necessary stock of gunny bags is available for the purchase of wheat.