MP News: Sixth Finance Commission Constituted, Former Minister Jaibhan Pawaiya Appointed Chairman, Retired IAS KK Singh As Member

MP News: Sixth Finance Commission Constituted, Former Minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Appointed Chairman, Retired IAS KK Singh As Member |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday issued a notification for the constitution of the Sixth Finance Commission.

Former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has been appointed as the Chairman of the Commission. Retired IAS officer K. K. Singh will serve as a member, and Virendra Kumar has been appointed as the Member Secretary.

The Commission has been constituted until October 31, 2026, and its tenure may be extended if required.

The Commission will review the financial position of municipalities and panchayats. It will recommend the distribution of the state's taxes, duties, tolls, and fees between panchayats and municipalities.

Additionally, it will suggest measures to improve the financial condition of local bodies. The Commission will submit its recommendations to the Governor by October 31 for the financial year beginning April 1.