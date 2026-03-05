MP News: Short Circuit Burns 14 Bigha Wheat Crop In Dhar Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A short circuit in an electricity pole on the Phoolgawadi-Chichodia road, about three-km from Sardarpur, destroyed 14 bigha of standing wheat crop on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred when wires on the pole snapped and fell into the field, instantly setting the wheat crop on fire.

Farmer Hukmichand Borawat, owner of the land in Phoolgawadi village, said the wheat was almost ready for harvest, just a few days away. He said he had informed the electricity board earlier and requested that irrigation power supply be stopped until the harvest was completed to avoid any risk of a short circuit. However, no action was taken.

Residents in the area noticed the fire and informed the fire brigade, but by the time it arrived, the entire crop had already been reduced to ashes.

Borawat said the 14 bigha land yields around 140 quintal of wheat. He estimated his loss at around Rs 3.5 lakh and demanded full compensation from the electricity board.

Tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya advised the farmer to submit an application to the electricity board for compensation.

However, electricity board supervisor Anil Amode said the fire was caused by a fault in the farmer's irrigation connection cable and the board has no responsibility or provision to pay compensation in such cases.