MP News: Government Not Ready To Accept 'Sambal Scam' In Bhopal Municipal Corporation As Rip-Off | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is not said without any reason that MP is called Ajab and Ghazab (strange and surprising). An officer was suspended in connection with the Sambal scam in Bhopal Nagar Nigam. The recovery process is underway.

The names of several other employees have figured in the scam, but the government is not ready to accept it as a scam.

In reply to a question over the Sambal scam in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he had no information about any scam in the Sambhal Yojna.

There was a question over how much amount was misappropriated in the Sambal Yojna, who the culprits were, and how much amount was recovered.

The government washed its hands of it, refusing to consider it a scam. The Sambhal scam in Bhopal Municipal Corporation came to light in February 2024.

In the scam, 123 dead beneficiaries were shown alive, and money was taken from the bank in their names.

The names of 23 employees from eight zones of the civic body came up. A sum of Rs 4 crore was misappropriated. Out of Rs 4 crore, some amount has been recovered.

The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta is probing the case. The SPE also registered FIRs against 17 persons. Still, the government is not ready to accept it as a scam during the inquiry.