MP News: Sheopur Woman Raped On Pretext Of Government Job In Sheopur; Patwari Gets 10 Years Jail & ₹30K Fine

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari was sentenced to ten years in prison by a district court in Sheopur for raping a woman after entering her house on the pretext of official work on Wednesday.

The Third Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the accused.

The Case

The case dates back to the night of February 8, 2025. According to the complaint, the victim’s husband had gone out of the village for labour work.

Taking advantage of his absence, the local patwari, identified as Pradeep Adivasi, reached the woman’s house late at night.

The accused told the woman that he had come regarding work related to a Kisan Credit Card. He asked her for an OTP, using his position as a government official to gain her trust. Once inside the house, the accused allegedly forced himself on the woman and raped her.

When the victim raised an alarm, her in-laws and other family members rushed to the spot and saved her. The accused managed to flee. After the victim’s husband returned, she informed him about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at Dhodhar police station.

Police registered a case and carried out a detailed investigation. After collecting evidence and recording statements, the police filed a charge sheet in the court.

During the trial, the court heard the victim, witnesses, and examined all the material presented by the prosecution.

The state was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Rajendra Jadhav, who argued the case effectively. The court found Pradeep Adivasi guilty and noted that he misused his official position to commit the crime, which made the offence more serious.

At the time of the verdict, the accused was on bail. After the judgment, he was taken into custody and sent to jail to serve the sentence.

The court said the punishment was necessary to deliver justice to the victim and to send a strong message that crimes against women will not be tolerated.