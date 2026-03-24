MP News: Several Roadblocks In Starting DM Course In Ayurveda Colleges

Bhopal News: Super Specialty DM Courses For First Time In 39 Ayurveda Colleges | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite receiving permission from the Union Government, there are several hurdles for Ayurveda colleges in Madhya Pradesh to run the three-year Doctorate of Medicine (DM) course.

“Private Ayurveda colleges will have to make elaborate arrangements before applying for a no objection certificate from the state government to run DM courses. We will have to ensure strong teaching staff and follow other protocols such as having a sophisticated medical system, producing expert physicians, and generating evidence based on scientific research,” said Rakesh Pandey, president of the Private Ayurveda College Teachers' Welfare Association.

As per norms, Ayurveda colleges and universities must first obtain a no objection certificate from the state government. Subsequently, while submitting their applications to the respective universities, they must also formally notify the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, representatives of Ayurveda colleges said.

A three-year super-speciality course, DM (Doctorate of Medicine), will be introduced in Ayurveda colleges of Madhya Pradesh. The course is slated to be launched in psychiatry, hepatology, oncology, orthopaedics, reproductive medicine and gerontology.

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Currently, 39 Ayurveda colleges are functional in the state comprising seven government-run institutions and 32 private ones. They are located in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rewa, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Balaghat, Dewas and Sehore, among others.