Bhopal News: Super Specialty DM Courses For First Time In 39 Ayurveda Colleges | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three-year super specialty course, Doctorate of Medicine (DM) will be introduced in Ayurveda colleges in the state.

The AYUSH ministry has introduced three-year super speciality DM courses in Ayurveda similar to allopathy NEET-SS, requiring an MD in the respective branch for admission.

These courses focus on specialised clinical practice, research and advanced theory. Specialised DM Ayurveda programmes are being established to produce Ayurvedic specialties. National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued a circular to this effect.

The DM course will be introduced in psychiatry, hepatology, oncology, orthopaedics, reproductive medicine and gerontology. The state has 39 Ayurveda colleges including seven government-run and 32 private institutions, which are located in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rewa, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Balaghat, Dewas and Sehore.

To be eligible for admission to the DM course, candidates should hold a postgraduate degree in Ayurveda, either an MD or an MS. Rakesh Pandey, Executive President of the Private Ayurveda College Teachers' Welfare Association and national spokesperson for AYUSH Medical Association, said, As a primary step, Ayurveda colleges and universities must obtain an NOC from state government.

Subsequently, they must submit a formal application to their respective universities while furnishing relevant information to NCISM. According to experts, admission to the DM course will be granted based on a competitive examination similar to All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET).