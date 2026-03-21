Bhopal News: Over 35 LPGs Seized, Illegal Refilling Racket Busted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Food Supply Branch on Friday cracked down on irregularities involving LPG cylinders across key areas, including New Market and Jahangirabad, seizing over 35 cylinders and initiating legal action.

According to the district administration, acting on a tip-off, officials raided Shabban Square in Jahangirabad, where a vehicle belonging to a private firm, “Gas Point”, was found carrying 30 commercial gas cylinders.

The driver, identified as Zubair, failed to produce valid documents upon inspection. Authorities subsequently seized the vehicle along with the cylinders and registered a case.

During the operation, a domestic gas cylinder was also confiscated from a tea and snack shop owned by Naved Ahmed at the same location. Officials reiterated that commercial-grade cylinders are not permitted for supply to hotels and restaurants under existing regulations.

Meanwhile, following complaints of black marketing, the team also inspected RK Gas Agency on Bhadbhada Road in New Market to verify stock records and staff involvement.

In a separate action under the directions of District Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon, officials raided Muskan Electronics in Jahangirabad.

The shopkeeper, Sakib alias Qasim, was found illegally refilling smaller cylinders using domestic LPG and selling them at inflated rates. A total of five cylinders, including three domestic, one commercial, and one small cylinder, were seized from the premises.