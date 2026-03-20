Bhopal News: War Clouds On Eid Joy, Keeps Families Apart | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Muslim families whose kin live abroad will pray for an end to the war in West Asia this Eid.

They say gatherings at home will be smaller and less joyful this year, as family members abroad will not be able to travel to the city due to the conflict. The Eid greetings will be conveyed on video calls. On the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, Free Press spoke to two families in the city.

‘Number easily crossed 100’

About 25 members of the extended family of architect and historian HM Hussain live abroad. His daughter lives with her husband and two children in Saudi Arabia. One sister lives in Canada and another in Australia with their families.

His wife’s brother is in Singapore and his elder brother is in Riyadh. Every Eid, most of them travelled to Bhopal and the family gathering would see around 40 members. With guests included, the number easily crossed 100. This time, however, only his elder brother’s son is in the city as others have stayed back due to flight disruptions.

“Our routine will be the same, offering namaz, giving charity and visiting people. But we will miss them. We will pray for their safety and for an end to the war,” Hussain says, adding, “war is nothing but foolishness. The US, Israel and Iran are all acting foolishly.”

‘Meethi Eid will be feeki Eid’

About 10 family members of registrar, MP State Council of Homoeopathy, Dr Ayesha Ali, are in the US. Her son lives there with his wife and children as does her brother with his family. Some relatives also live in Gulf countries.

Though conditions in the US are stable, travel remains risky as flights to India often pass through Dubai and other Middle East airports, she says. In previous years, the family would have gathered in Bhopal with 25-30 members. “We would entertain guests and talk and feast till midnight. But Meethi Eid will be a ‘feeki Eid’ this year,” she says.

Ali said conflict was taking place during the holy month of Ramzan. “Every war is evil, no matter what the nations involved say. Wars solve no problems. They only lead to deaths, suffering and destruction,” she says. “I feel sorry for those stranded in Gulf countries. As for our family members, we will wish them Eid Mubarak through video calls,” she adds.