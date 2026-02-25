MP News: Secretaries, Sarpanches to Face FIR For Non-Supply Of Water

Representational Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria has directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of the district to register FIRs against the Sarpanchs and Secretaries of those Gram Panchayats for failing to supply water under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Such villages should be those where the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) transferred the water supply project to the village Panchayats after the completion of work.

Bhadoria issued the instructions in the time-limit meeting at the collectorate auditorium on Monday.

She reviewed the progress of development schemes in the district.

Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat Divyanshu Choudhary, Additional CEO of the District Panchayat Pankaj Jain, and other officials of the district administration were present at the meeting.

Bhadoria directed the officials to dispose of the CM Helpline cases within two days, the cases pending for over 50 to 100 days.

The collector also reviewed the progress of the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission. She directed the officials to ensure the drinking water supply to every house in the villages.

The collector reviewed the construction of the Jabalpur-Amarkantak road and directed the National Highway Authority officials to build drains on both sides of the road in Gram Panchayat Gardasari.

She also asked the officials to solve the problems related to the drinking water pipeline in Shakka village.

Bhadoria took a serious note of the inconvenience caused to the people because of the construction work.

She said if the officials failed to complete the work on time, they would be in trouble.