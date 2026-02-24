Bhopal News: Man Gets 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Cloning Cheque | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court, Bhopal, has awarded 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for forging and cloning a cheque.

Manoj Tripathi, divisional public relations officer, Bhopal, informed that ADJ Atul Saxena found the accused Shaukeendra Kumar, son of Dharampal, guilty of forging a cheque and sentenced him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 500 under Section 420 of the IPC.

A written complaint was filed with the STF police station, Bhopal, by Bharat, chairman of Dilip Buildcon, regarding a previously issued cheque (number 492400) for Rs 3,000 rupees, which had been given to his employee Ankur Kumar.

An unknown person had cloned the cheque and prepared another for Rs 10 crore in the name of Dev Constructions, and presented it for encashment at Canara Bank, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on February 27,2020. When the clearing branch verified the cheque, it was discovered that the cheque had already been encashed.

Consequently, the bank stopped the payment and informed the relevant bank branch. On the basis of this information, a case under sections 420, 511 and 474 of the IPC was registered at the STF police station.