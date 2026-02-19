MP News: School Enrolment Up Due To Child Tracking, Says School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh Minister | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that Child Wise Tracking helped identify school dropout children, and efforts were made to bring them back into the mainstream, boosting enrolment. He gave a written reply to a question from Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in the assembly on Thursday.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE), Classes 1 to 12 had 7,939,967 enrolments in the 2024–25 session, while the 2025–26 session recorded 7,805,980. The child profile is updated every year to track students leaving schools. For 2025–26, the number of schools with zero enrolment is naught.

Reimann Labs licence suspended

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla informed the assembly that permissible limit of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in a sample of Nature Cold Syrup, manufactured by Indore-based Reimann Labs Pvt Ltd, was exceeded. The sample (batch E 22053) collected in 2023 showed 32.65% DEG.

The sample was tested by the State Drug Test Lab, Bhopal and Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata. Following this, the drug manufacturing licence was suspended in April 2024, and a case was filed against the firm and others on October 8, 2025, in the competent court of Indore district.

Replying to a question from MLA Rajendra Mandloi on responsibility for Chhindwara cough syrup incident, Shukla said 11 people were named as accused, including Sresan Company (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) owner G Rangnathan, and they were arrested.