MP News: Sand Truck Owners Deny Mafia Links, Protest Against Action | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sand Truck Owners Association have denied allegations of illegal mining, asserting that they are transporting sand strictly in accordance with government regulations.

Truck owners from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dewas, Khandwa, and Indore gathered in Narmadapuram and submitted a memorandum to the managers of Sand Contractor Groups 1 and 2.

They alleged that over the past five to six days, joint action by the Mineral, Police, Revenue, and Transport Departments has led to the stopping and parking of dumpers despite valid royalty slips and compliance with rules.

The association claimed that such actions are causing financial losses and mental distress to vehicle owners, drivers, and those engaged in construction activities. They demanded that mineral vehicles should not be stopped arbitrarily and that cases registered despite valid documentation be investigated fairly at a higher level.

They further urged that Mineral Inspectors verify the actual sand quantity in the presence of vehicle owners and drivers and prepare proper documentation.

The memorandum was also sent to the Principal Secretary of the Mineral Department, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police.

The association warned that if their grievances are not addressed, they will raise the issue at the