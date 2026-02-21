 MP News: Sand Truck Owners Deny Mafia Links, Protest Against Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Sand Truck Owners Deny Mafia Links, Protest Against Action

MP News: Sand Truck Owners Deny Mafia Links, Protest Against Action

The association claimed that such actions are causing financial losses and mental distress to vehicle owners, drivers, and those engaged in construction activities. They demanded that mineral vehicles should not be stopped arbitrarily and that cases registered despite valid documentation be investigated fairly at a higher level.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sand Truck Owners Deny Mafia Links, Protest Against Action | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Sand Truck Owners Association have denied allegations of illegal mining, asserting that they are transporting sand strictly in accordance with government regulations.

Truck owners from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dewas, Khandwa, and Indore gathered in Narmadapuram and submitted a memorandum to the managers of Sand Contractor Groups 1 and 2.

They alleged that over the past five to six days, joint action by the Mineral, Police, Revenue, and Transport Departments has led to the stopping and parking of dumpers despite valid royalty slips and compliance with rules.

The association claimed that such actions are causing financial losses and mental distress to vehicle owners, drivers, and those engaged in construction activities. They demanded that mineral vehicles should not be stopped arbitrarily and that cases registered despite valid documentation be investigated fairly at a higher level.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tech Pioneer Launches SOS App To Bridge Communication Gap For Speech And Hearing-Impaired Community
Mumbai Tech Pioneer Launches SOS App To Bridge Communication Gap For Speech And Hearing-Impaired Community
Mumbai News: Mogra Pumping Station Project Stalls After Clash With Versova-Dahisar Link Road Alignment, Forcing BMC To Seek New Site
Mumbai News: Mogra Pumping Station Project Stalls After Clash With Versova-Dahisar Link Road Alignment, Forcing BMC To Seek New Site
Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Hand Over Burial Ground Land To Thane And Mira-Bhayander Civic Bodies
Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Hand Over Burial Ground Land To Thane And Mira-Bhayander Civic Bodies
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Tulsi Sees Spark Between Pair & Ajay
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Tulsi Sees Spark Between Pair & Ajay
Read Also
Bhopal News: OTs, Labour Rooms To Get AI-Based Infection Control Tech, Says Collector Kaushlendra...
article-image

They further urged that Mineral Inspectors verify the actual sand quantity in the presence of vehicle owners and drivers and prepare proper documentation.

The memorandum was also sent to the Principal Secretary of the Mineral Department, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police.

The association warned that if their grievances are not addressed, they will raise the issue at the

Follow us on