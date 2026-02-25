 MP News: Rules Not Followed In RGPV Appointments, Alleges Minister Inder Singh Parmar
There is no question of regularizing the services of those who were recruited, he said, adding that rules were not followed before making the appointments. Several irregularities of RGVP have come to light. The minister’s assurance for an inquiry in reply to a question raised by the legislator indicates that there were irregularities in the appointments of the university.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
MP News: Rules Not Followed In RGPV Appointments, Says Minister Inder Singh Parmar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Technical Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said in the House that Rajiv Gandhi Pradyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) appointed an office superintendent, class three and class four staff without legal process.

Parmar made the statement in reply to a written question put up by legislator Mohan Sharma in the House on Tuesday.

Parmar said that he would hold an inquiry into the appointments and act against the guilty after the probe.

There is no question of regularising the services of those who were recruited, he said, adding that rules were not followed before making the appointments.

Bhopal News: Two Sisters Arrested For Alleged Conversion, Sexual Exploitation & Forcing Women Into...
