 MP News: Retired SAF Constable Stabbed By Son-In-Law, Dies During Treatment
A retired constable of Special Armed Force (SAF) died during treatment late Thursday night, four days after he was stabbed by his son-in-law in Bajaria. Police said the accused had earlier assaulted his wife, which led the elderly man to bring his daughter back to home.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
The accused was arrested on Wednesday night.

Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kourav said the deceased Mirza Nasir Hussain (70), a resident of Kacchi Sarai, was a retired head constable from the SAF. His daughter was married to Parvez Khan four years ago. Since the marriage, the woman was allegedly subjected to harassment and physical assault. Upset with her husband’s repeated violence, she had been living with her father.

On the night of November 10, Parvez went to his in-laws’ house to take his wife back. When Hussain advised him not to mistreat his daughter again, the accused became enraged and stabbed him in the stomach.

The family rushed the injured man to Hamidia hospital where he remained under treatment for four days. He succumbed to injuries during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested Parvez, sending him to jail. After Hussain’s death, the charges are now being upgraded to murder.

