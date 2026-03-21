MP News: Rajasthan And MP Can Jointly Develop Solid Value Chain, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that Rajasthan’s textiles, gems, jewellery and Madhya Pradesh’s organic cotton production capacity, textile park and strong manufacturing ecosystem could jointly develop a solid value chain.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government had prepared 26 new policies to attract industrial investment.

Addressing the interactive session on ‘Environment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’, organised in Jaipur, Rajasthan, he said that till some years back, investors went to Gulf countries but now the scenario had changed rapidly.

Informing that rules and norms were being simplified for investment in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the state was now power surplus. It was emerging as a clean, green state with energy capital. The electricity to domestic consumers was being supplied at the rate of Rs 2.90 per unit.

“There was a time when people said that industries could not survive in Madhya Pradesh. But now it is one of the progressive states of the country. Its industrial growth rate is increasing constantly. It is witnessing a new revolution of investment,” he stressed.

Shedding light on various provisions to attract investment in different sectors, he said that capital subsidy was being provided in big sectors like hotels and hospitals etc. Under the new aviation policy, Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 15 lakh per flight was being provided to flight operators. Moreover, helicopter service was being provided within and outside the state. To promote tourism, the PM Shri Heli Service had been started, he said.

Ministerspeak

Rajasthan’s Public Health Engineering and Ground Water Minister Kanaiyalal Chaudhary said that there was a favourable atmosphere for investment in Madhya Pradesh and both Rajasthan and MP would jointly move ahead in the direction of industrial investment.

No problem faced, says investor

Rajasthan Insulation Energies chairman Manish Gupta said that he had invested Rs 1650 crore in Babai Mohasa industrial sector of Narmadapuram. No problem was faced in establishing the industrial unit in 45 acres.

CM has one-to-one meet with investors

CM Mohan Yadav held a one-to-one meeting with the investors and industrialists during the summit. He met Rajasthan Angles chairman Mahaveer Pratap Sharma, Mahendra Life Science’s head Anuj Bindal, Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industries chairman Suresh Agrawal and Pratap Group managing director Devendra Singh Shekawat etc and invited them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.