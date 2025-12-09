MP News: Protesting Against Babri Masjid Foundation Stone, BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled 'Babar's Shauchalay' Outside Public Restroom In Ashoknagar

MP News: BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled "Babar's Shauchalay" In Ashoknagar Outside Public Restroom In Protest |

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Posters titled "Babar Shauchalay" is pasted outside a public toilet in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar.

These posters were pasted by BJP Kisan Morcha District President Bablu Yadav and his associates on a municipal toilet located on Bypass Road.

Yadav stated that this action was taken in protest against West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir's laying of the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid. He described Babur as an invader. BJP Kisan Morcha District President Bablu Yadav said that they are considering naming other public toilets as "Babar Toilets" in the future.

Yadav stated that he has 'no objection' to building mosques in the name of nation-builders like APJ Abdul Kalam, but that mosques named after invaders like Babur, Akbar, and Humayun will not be allowed to be built and will be opposed.

He cited historical references and explained that Rani Manimala and 1600 other queens were forced to commit Jauhar because of Babur. According to Yadav, many temples were destroyed by Babur.

Referring to the demolition of the disputed Babri structure in 1992, Yadav warned that if a mosque is built under Babur’s name, similar resistance may arise again.