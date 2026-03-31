MP News: Priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri Criticises BJP For Stopping Construction Of Gandhi's Assassinator Nathuram Godse Temple In Gwalior-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara-- known for his controversial statements, sparked a fresh debate as he, along with his followers, was seen offering prayers to Mahatma Gandhi's assassinator Nathuram Godse in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, he criticised the BJP government over halting the construction of a temple dedicated to Nathuram Godse in Gwalior on Tuesday.

A video has surfaced showing priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri along with his supporters offering prayers before the idol of Godse during his visit to Gwalior.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri From Juna Akhara Sparks Controversy After Praising Nathuram Godse In Gwalior #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/QiDRPpZ3Op — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 31, 2026

'Sanatan in danger'

During the interaction, the priest criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government. He alleged that workers of the Hindu Mahasabha were stopped from building a temple dedicated to Nathuram Godse.

He called this decision condemnable and said the government was responsible for stopping the project.

Narsinghanand Giri also argued that while some people build temples for living leaders, preventing the construction of a temple for Godse was wrong. He added that, in his view, every Sanatani Hindu should keep a statue or picture of Nathuram Godse in their homes.

His remarks have once again sparked controversy due to his strong criticism of Mahatma Gandhi and his praise for Nathuram Godse.

He reached the office of the Hindu Mahasabha and addressed the media. He said it was a matter of pride for him to visit the place connected with Nathuram Godse on the invitation of his associate Jayveer Bhardwaj. He also paid tribute to the statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

While speaking to reporters, Narsinghanand Giri said that if people do not follow Savarkar’s principles, Sanatan Dharma could be destroyed soon. Referring to Nathuram Godse, he said Godse followed Savarkar’s path and carried out what he called the “vadh” of Mahatma Gandhi.

He further said that, according to him, Godse’s act was the first “great sacrifice” in independent India for the protection of Sanatan Dharma. He described Godse as an important figure whose ideas should be understood by the Hindu community.