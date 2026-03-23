MP News: Power Outages Paralyse District Hospital, Blood Bank Services Hit Hard | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at the District Hospital were severely disrupted on Sunday after prolonged power outages brought critical operations to a halt.

The electricity cut, reportedly due to maintenance work by the department, left patients struggling for hours without essential care.

The situation was most alarming at the blood bank, where services completely stopped. Blood collection and diagnostic testing could not be carried out, forcing several patients’ relatives—many from remote areas—to return empty-handed. This raised serious concerns for critically ill patients awaiting urgent transfusions.

Despite the hospital having a generator facility, it was not activated during the outage. Patients and locals alleged that the generator remains unused even during emergencies, calling it a case of administrative negligence.

Frustrated families voiced strong objections, stating that even short disruptions in healthcare services can prove life-threatening. They demanded immediate corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Medical and Health Officer RP Gupta acknowledged the issue, stating that the matter would be discussed with the Civil Surgeon and steps would be taken to ensure uninterrupted services going forward.