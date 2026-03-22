Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Removes Guna SP In Hush Money Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has removed Guna Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni in connection with a ‘hush money’ case on Sunday. Earlier, four police personnel were suspended in the matter.

On March 19, in the Ruthiyai outpost area under the Dharnaavda police station in Guna district, a Gujarat-registered SUV was stopped for checking. A search led to the recovery of Rs 1 crore in cash.

Instead of initiating legal action, the policemen allegedly struck a deal with the businessman, releasing the vehicle after taking Rs 20 lakh and returning Rs 80 lakh without any documentation or informing the Income-Tax Department.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on social media, said, “During checking in Guna district, cash was found. The role of SP Ankit Soni was inappropriate, so instructions have been given to remove him.”

Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena said the incident came to his notice on Saturday. He immediately sent a Deputy Inspector General to the spot, and following a preliminary inquiry, four police personnel were suspended for not adhering to rules while handling the case.

IPS officer Ayush Jakhar of Shivpuri district will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, he said.

The suspended personnel include Dharnaavda station house officer Prabhat Katare, Ruthiyai outpost in-charge assistant sub-inspector Sajid Hussain, head constable Devendra Singh Sikarwar and constable Sundar Raman.

Saxena said the police should have seized the cash after documenting it and informed the Income Tax Department, as the amount exceeded Rs 10 lakh. For amounts below Rs 10 lakh, police are empowered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to take action and detain the carrier, with the competent court deciding the matter.

The issue surfaced after details of the alleged transaction went viral on social media, prompting senior officials to take cognisance.

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