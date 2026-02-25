MP News: Political Parties Given Political Parties |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The representatives of each recognised political party have been given the recently published voters list of 1,283 booths in the district.

The voters' lists were given to the political parties at a meeting held by the additional collector and deputy electoral officer Rajiv Ranjan Pandey on Monday.

Anokhe Lal Rajoriya and Dharmendra Tiwari represented the Indian National Congress; Rajendra Malviya, Dhaniram Gaur and Sumer Singh Prajapati the AAP; Manohar Lal Badani and Prashant Dikshit the BJP; and Rambabu Baraua the BSP.

The Election Commission completed the SIR on February 21. There were 1,283 BLOs, 121 BLO supervisors, four EROs, and 12 AIROs who completed the work for 1,283 polling booths.

As many as 42,042 names were deleted from the voters list during the SIR, and 15,834 were added to it.

According to the latest electoral roll, 934,597 voters of the district have been registered. Out of 934,597 voters, 483,804 are men, and 451,123 are women in the four assembly constituencies in the district. There are 30 voters of other categories.

When the SIR began, the gender ratio in the district was 942.48, which is 929.63 in the draft list. In the final list, the ratio is 932.45.

In the same way, the EP ratio, before the beginning of the SIR, was 67.55. In the draft list, it was 64.51, and in the latest list it was 65.43.