MP News: Police Recover Pistol, Knife From Home; Family Alleges Frame-Up | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A large police force arrived at Jaan Surjani village near Sitamau on Saturday afternoon and conducted a search operation at the home of Bhayyu Lala, recovering a pistol and a knife from the premises.

However, the family has alleged that the pistol was deliberately planted by a police officer and the recovery is false.

Family members claimed that a police officer placed the pistol on the bathroom geyser with his own hands and Bhayyu Lala's relative Mobin Khan recorded the act on his mobile phone. The police then confiscated the mobile phone.

The family demanded that the video be shown publicly. Additional SP Hemlata Kuril said the mobile phone would be shown to the District Superintendent of Police.

The family also pointed out that when a Ratlam search team had searched the same house the previous day, the room where Bhayyu Lala died was thoroughly examined and sealed by police themselves. They questioned how a weapon could now be found in a sealed room.

Bhayyu Lala's wife Rukhsana made serious allegations, telling media that her husband had paid Rs 5 lakh to the Sitamau SDOP for his release, after which the Sitamau TI also began demanding money. She said when the police officers' dealings became complicated, her husband was beaten, leading to his death.

She questioned how a fair investigation was possible when the officers who demanded money are part of the investigation team itself.

Bhayyu Lala's brother Yakub Khan and cousin Mobin Khan demanded an impartial investigation from the District Superintendent of Police.