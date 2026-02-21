 MP News: Police Recover Pistol, Knife From Home; Family Alleges Frame-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Police Recover Pistol, Knife From Home; Family Alleges Frame-Up

MP News: Police Recover Pistol, Knife From Home; Family Alleges Frame-Up

Bhayyu Lala's wife Rukhsana made serious allegations, telling media that her husband had paid Rs 5 lakh to the Sitamau SDOP for his release, after which the Sitamau TI also began demanding money. She said when the police officers' dealings became complicated, her husband was beaten, leading to his death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Recover Pistol, Knife From Home; Family Alleges Frame-Up | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A large police force arrived at Jaan Surjani village near Sitamau on Saturday afternoon and conducted a search operation at the home of Bhayyu Lala, recovering a pistol and a knife from the premises.

However, the family has alleged that the pistol was deliberately planted by a police officer and the recovery is false.

Family members claimed that a police officer placed the pistol on the bathroom geyser with his own hands and Bhayyu Lala's relative Mobin Khan recorded the act on his mobile phone. The police then confiscated the mobile phone.

The family demanded that the video be shown publicly. Additional SP Hemlata Kuril said the mobile phone would be shown to the District Superintendent of Police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tech Pioneer Launches SOS App To Bridge Communication Gap For Speech And Hearing-Impaired Community
Mumbai Tech Pioneer Launches SOS App To Bridge Communication Gap For Speech And Hearing-Impaired Community
Mumbai News: Mogra Pumping Station Project Stalls After Clash With Versova-Dahisar Link Road Alignment, Forcing BMC To Seek New Site
Mumbai News: Mogra Pumping Station Project Stalls After Clash With Versova-Dahisar Link Road Alignment, Forcing BMC To Seek New Site
Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Hand Over Burial Ground Land To Thane And Mira-Bhayander Civic Bodies
Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Hand Over Burial Ground Land To Thane And Mira-Bhayander Civic Bodies
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Tulsi Sees Spark Between Pair & Ajay
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 21: Tulsi Sees Spark Between Pair & Ajay

The family also pointed out that when a Ratlam search team had searched the same house the previous day, the room where Bhayyu Lala died was thoroughly examined and sealed by police themselves. They questioned how a weapon could now be found in a sealed room.

Bhayyu Lala's wife Rukhsana made serious allegations, telling media that her husband had paid Rs 5 lakh to the Sitamau SDOP for his release, after which the Sitamau TI also began demanding money. She said when the police officers' dealings became complicated, her husband was beaten, leading to his death.

She questioned how a fair investigation was possible when the officers who demanded money are part of the investigation team itself.

Bhayyu Lala's brother Yakub Khan and cousin Mobin Khan demanded an impartial investigation from the District Superintendent of Police.

Read Also
Indore News: Day 2 Of Vulture Census Sees 56% Jump, Count Reaches 151
article-image

Follow us on