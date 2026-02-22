MP News: Pilgrims Allege Illegal Extortion In Name Of Narmada River Crossing In Amarkantak | AI-Generated

Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of illegal extortion have surfaced in the Narmada Parikrama area of Amarkantak, where a group of pilgrims claimed they were overcharged for river crossing and a local sightseeing tour.

According to information, 50 pilgrims from Kolkata were staying at a Gurudwara on the northern bank of the Narmada on Tuesday.

They alleged that a local agent approached them and demanded Rs 750 per person for a trip to the southern bank of the river and visits to nearby pilgrimage sites.

The devotees claimed that 10 passengers were accommodated in each vehicle and five vehicles were arranged for the group. However, instead of a comprehensive tour of major religious sites, they were reportedly taken only to the river crossing and later dropped at Aranya Sangam.

The pilgrims alleged that they were unaware of the prescribed rates and later suspected they had been overcharged after making inquiries from other sources.

Terming the incident as “open loot,” the group has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the agent involved. Discussions regarding the incident are ongoing locally, and a video related to the episode is reportedly expected to surface soon.

Administrative officials stated that action would be taken once a formal written complaint is submitted.