 MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging NBEMS’ decision to reduce NEET PG-2025 qualifying cut-offs to zero percentile. Filed by FAIMA and United Doctors Forum, the plea calls the move arbitrary and a threat to patient safety, noting zero percentile translates to negative marks for some categories.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025 | Image: Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Supreme Court (SC) challenging the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) decision to reduce NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs to zero percentile (negative marks).

The PIL, filed jointly by United Doctors Forum and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), alleged that the move is arbitrary and poses risks to patient safety and public health.

According to a notice dated January 13, NBEMS revised the percentile for NEET PG-2025-26: 103 for General/EWS, 90 for General PwDs, and -40 for OBC, SC/ST candidates.

FAIMA national executive Dr Akash Soni, speaking from Bhopal, told Free Press, “NBEMS has reduced the cut-off percentile to zero for NEET PG. This year, zero percentile translates to -40 marks for OBC, SC/ST candidates.

FAIMA, along with United Doctors Forum, has filed a PIL in Supreme Court protesting this decision, as it poses serious risks to patient safety and public health.”

