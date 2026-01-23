MP News: Paddy Warehouse Manager Extorts Money From Farmers In Jabalpur, Booked

Indore News: Two Held For Robbing Woman Of Gold Chain | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The manager of a warehouse used for paddy procurement and storage was booked for alleged fraud and extorting money from farmers in Shahpura, officials said on Thursday.

Junior supply officer (Shahpura) Kunjan Singh Rajput submitted a report following a complaint by farmer Komal Singh. A team of officials also conducted an inquiry into the allegations on January 9.

The farmer’s complaint was related to two warehouses—Balraj Warehouse 62 and Balraj Warehouse 74. The accused Jagatjit Singh Thakur manages both the warehouses.

During investigation it was found that the accused allegedly made illegal recovery from all farmers coming to the warehouse. Jagjit reportedly collected Rs 100 per quintal from farmers selling paddy at the procurement centers set up at the warehouses.

He allegedly asked the farmers to deposit the money online into an account registered under Ghunsor Farms Producer Company Limited.

Based on the joint investigation report, as the charges of illegal recovery were substantiated, a case has been registered against Jagjit Singh Thakur under sections 308(2) and 318(4) of BNS.