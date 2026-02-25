MP News: Over 9 Lakh People Invested In Sahara & 7.5 Lakh Applications Addressed, Says Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Home Narendra Shivaji Patel informed the House on Wednesday that 9,06,661 investors in the state had invested in the Sahara Group and on the directions of the Supreme Court, applications of around 7.5 lakh investors have been addressed.

The total investment amount stood at Rs 6,689 crore and through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal constituted following the Apex Court’s order, Rs 355 crore has been disbursed to small investors so far.

Patel was replying to the Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh during Question Hour on Wednesday. The minister said that 123 FIRs mentioned by the Congress MLA and four FIR mentioned by him have been clubbed with main FIRs filed at Kotwali police station, Morena. This has been done in the light of a writ petition filed in Apex Court, the minister said, adding that the entire refunding exercise is being done under the aegis of the apex court.

Likewise, Sahara’s properties have been attached on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the Assembly, Jaivardhan Singh said the minister had admitted that the total embezzlement amounted to around Rs 6,500 crore, of which only about Rs 300 crore - around 5%- had been refunded. He pointed out that many small investors were still awaiting repayment of nearly Rs 6,300 crore.

The Congress MLA sought to know whether the government was planning to attach properties of the Sahara Group or had any other plan to recover the remaining amount.

In his reply, the minister said that many properties of Sahara Group have been attached on the order of Apex Court. He further stated that the subject was beyond the jurisdiction of state police and the Supreme Court is monitoring the matter.