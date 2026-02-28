MP News: Opposition Dominates Budget Session, Government Cornered | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of the Congress and the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, was better in the budget session of the MP House, which concluded on Friday.

In comparison to other sessions, this time, the Congress worked hard to corner the government.

If the resignation of Deputy Leader of the Opposition Hemant Katare from the post is set aside, the opposition dominated the session. Singhar, too, looked so aggressive in the House.

Though the Congress staged sit-ins outside, the party failed to raise the issues inside the House. But this time, the Congress paid more attention to raising issues inside the House than staging protests outside.

The opposition succeeded in mounting pressure on the government over the Bhagirathpura incident in Indore, where 27 people died after consuming contaminated water.

The House also accepted the adjournment motion over the issue and discussed it.

Singhar strongly raised the rampant tree-felling in Singrauli because of the coal blocks given to the Adanis there.

The Opposition also brought up the issue of increasing debts of the government. The Congress rightly used ten days to corner the government.

After the Opposition demanded the resignation of three ministers during the discussion over giving thanks to the Governor s address to the House, it was clear that the Congress would corner the government.

Afterwards, the opposition continued to take the government to task as long as the budget session continued.

Whether it was the discussion over the budget or replying to questions, it seemed the ministers and officers reduced reading.

The ministers and the officers showed a little interest in the functioning of the House.

Despite instructions from the Chair, the officers gallery was empty. The officers were absent even when the budgets for various departments were being discussed.

On the whole, both anger and calmness were witnessed in the budget session in which various issues came up for discussions.