Bhopal News: Surprise GAD Inspection Exposes Absenteeism In Key Departments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following clear instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that employees and officers must reach office on time and work full hours, the General Administration Department (GAD) carried out a surprise inspection of 35 departments on Thursday morning.

The inspection revealed poor attendance in Home, Forest, Sports and Cooperative departments. By 11 am, only one or two employees were present in Forest and Sports departments. “At 11 am, Forest and Sports departments were witnessing a deserted look,” said a GAD officer.

In contrast, Finance, General Administration, School Education, Health and Revenue departments had good turnout. Attendance in the remaining departments hovered around 60%.

Sources in GAD said, “This kind of surprise inspection will continue regularly. In the coming days, offices in Vindhyachal and SatpuraBhawans will also be inspected.”

CM Mohan Yadav had earlieremphasised timely attendance to ensure faster public welfare work. Working hours at Mantralaya are 10 am to 6 pm. “We conducted random inspections across all three Mantralaya buildings, and reports are being compiled. The inspection was done on orders from higher authorities,” said a senior GAD officer.