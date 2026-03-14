MP News: Officials Asked To Boost HPV Vaccination Drive | Representational Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria reviewed the progress of human papillomavirus vaccination programme at a meeting in the collectorate auditorium on Friday.

She directed the officials to speed up the programme. Sub-divisional magistrate Bharti Maravi, deputy collector Priyanshi Jain, assistant commissioner of SC/ST Welfare Department Rajendra Jatav, and other officials were present at the meeting.

She directed the block medical officers and block resource coordinators to ensure achievement of 100% target.

She said a special campaign should be launched to vaccinate the girls. In the meeting, it was said that Dindori was among the top five districts of the state in terms of HPV vaccination.

The girls are being vaccinated against HPV to prevent cervical cancer among the girls.

The collector directed the officials to raise awareness among the parents about the importance of anti-HPV vaccine.

A media workshop held

Ashoknagar: A media workshop was held to make girls aware about the importance of HPV vaccine. The workshop was held under direction of chief medical and officer Dr Alka Trivedi. According to Dr Trivedi, the vaccine saves girls from cervical cancer. She also spoke about the process for vaccination against the disease.