MP News: NSUI Protest March From Town Hall Towards The Collectorate Turns Violent In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): activists in Jabalpur took out a protest march from Town Hall towards the Collectorate on Tuesday afternoon, pressing for early student union elections and action against illegal schools.

The activists alleged that several schools in Jabalpur district are operating illegally from rented buildings, putting students’ futures at risk.

They demanded identification of such schools and strict action against them. They also raised concerns over individuals securing government jobs using fake caste certificates and sought a detailed investigation.

Around 2pm, a large group of activists began marching towards the Collectorate. When they reached near the Clock Tower, police set up barricades to stop them. The activists broke through the barricades and continued moving ahead, following which police used force to control the crowd.

During the scuffle, a few activists and police personnel sustained minor injuries, while several activists lost their footwear in the chaos.

The administration called the SDM to hold discussions with the protesters. However, as activists attempted to move forward forcefully, police intervened again.

CSP Sonu Kurmi said more than 20 activists were taken into custody during the incident.

The NSUI also demanded fare concessions for students in trains and government buses, removal of liquor shops near bus stands, railway stations and colleges and strict action against institutions charging illegal fees.