MP News: Non-Approval Of Budget Termination Of Special Educators Impacts 1 Lakh Divyang Students | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent termination of special educators in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious concerns over the future of nearly one lakh divyang (specially abled) students, especially with the new academic session set to begin from April 1.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has discontinued the services of 252 special educators, citing non-approval of budget from the Centre. The decision directly impacts nearly one lakh divyang students across the state who relied on these educators for academic and behavioural support. In Bhopal alone, over 3,000 such students depend on just seven special educators.

According to official orders, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme has been approved only up to the financial year 2025-26, with funds available till March 31, 2026. As no fresh guidelines or financial approval have been received from the Government of India for 2026-27, the DPI has stated that services of special educators cannot be continued beyond this period.

The development comes barely days after an earlier order allowed continuation of services till April 30, 2026. That directive has now been cancelled with immediate effect and the authorities have been instructed to ensure that no special educator continues in schools after March end. Responsibility for any violation has been fixed on school principals and District Education Officers.

Their responsibilities include monitoring the academic progress of students from classes 9 to 12, training teachers on handling specially-abled children and ensuring overall development through continuous assessment and support across schools. The sudden discontinuation of their services has also brought attention to disparities in payment.

Sunil Salevar, vice president of the special education committee said as per norms, special educators at the higher secondary level should receive Rs 18,000 under Varg-1 category, but they had been paid only Rs 14,000, equivalent to Varg-2.

Sunil further said that with the new session approaching, the absence of special educators was expected to directly impact admissions of divyang students. Their role in motivating parents, facilitating enrolment and coordinating with school authorities is considered critical. In their absence, there are concerns that many schools may hesitate to admit such students, while parents may also feel discouraged.