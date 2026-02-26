 MP News: No Separate Hearse At Block-Level Health Centres, Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said block-level primary and community health centres lack separate hearse vehicles, though 148 are available at district hospitals and medical colleges. Hearse support can be arranged from higher facilities. Transport Minister Udaypratap Singh clarified that sleeper coach buses aren’t a category under the MV Act; permits follow MP Motor Vehicle Rules 1994.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said there is no separate arrangement of hearse vehicle at block-level primary health centres and community health centres. However, hearse vehicles are available at all government medical colleges and district hospitals.

He was giving a written reply to a question asked by MLA Mukesh Malhotra on Thursday. In case of an institutional death at a block-level facility, a hearse vehicle can be provided from a district hospital or medical college.

A total of 148 hearse vehicles are available across the state, averaging four vehicles at medical college districts and two vehicles in other districts. Currently, there is no plan to provide hearse vehicles at block-level community health centres.

No sleeper coach category in MV Act

Transport Minister Udaypratap Singh told the Assembly that the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 do not define a category called Sleeper Coach Bus. Registration of sleeper coach buses is done under Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules 1994. Passenger permits for these buses are issued under sections 72, 87, and 88 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

In fire incidents involving sleeper coach buses, police and the transport department carry out necessary investigations.

To prevent such incidents, one or more fire extinguishers are installed in every passenger bus under rule 176 of MP Motor Vehicle Rules 1994. He gave this reply in response to a question from MLA Kailash Kushwaha.

