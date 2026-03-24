MP News: No High School Education For 200 Girls In Burhanpur Village; Proposal For A High School Was Shelved Eight Years Back |

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): For eight years, over 200 girls in Bakri village have been denied education because the village lacks a high school. With a population of 10,000, Bakri, a forest village located 50 kilometres from the district headquarters in hilly terrain, has only one government school covering Classes I to VIII. For Class IX and above, students must travel five kilometres to Seeval or 12 kilometres to Navra.

While families send sons over these distances, most guardians refuse to send daughters so far, leaving them with no option after Class VIII. Many girls have been married off, cutting short their education permanently.

A 2018 survey under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan raised hopes. Jan Shikshak Rajesh Kapde surveyed with the Navra school principal, and a resident offered 1.75 acres of land for construction. However, authorities shelved the proposal and did not revive it.

Within a 12-kilometre radius, higher secondary schools exist in Bhatkheda, Navra and Dabhiyakheda. In Bakri, where the need is greatest, authorities have taken no action.

Read Also Bhopal News: 84 Government Schools In City Lack Separate Toilets For Girls

Education experts said the Tribal Department's Assistant Commissioner can permit Class IX in the existing school by updating its DISE code, which would trigger the requirement for a full high school.

JAYS activist Suresh Jamra said election promises of a high school remain unfulfilled. Tribal Department Assistant Commissioner Bharat Janchpure said he would consider the matter.