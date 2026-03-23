MP News: No FIR Yet In Guna Cash Seizure Case, Questions Over Probe | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has yet to register an FIR in a case in which the police confiscated Rs 1 crore from a Gujarat businessmen in the Dharnawada police station area in Guna district and let him off the hook after taking Rs 20 lakh from him.

Taking stern action, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav removed the superintendent of police, Ankit Soni. Four cops from the police station, including the town inspector, were suspended.

Despite the chief minister's action, an FIR has not been registered against anyone.

The Guna case is similar to the Seoni Hawala case. In Seoni, the policemen distributed Rs 2.96 crore among themselves after catching the hawala trader.

City superintendent of police Pooja Pandey, DSP Pankaj Mishra, and other policemen were arrested and sent to jail.

But a preliminary report has not been registered in the Guna case. After Yadav s order to remove the SP and a post on social media about it, it was clear that there were some irregularities in the Guna case.

Yadav made it clear that he removed SP because of a cash case in Guna. Despite this, an inquiry is underway without an FIR.

Before investigating a case, the police register a case. Sub-divisional officer of police Ayus Jhakad is probing it. The removal of SP indicates Soni s role in the case is suspicious. Now, the question is how an SDOP can investigate a case against a senior IPS officer.

Gujarat IPS officer's role suspicious

In the Guna cash case, it came to light that the money was returned to the businessman following the request of an IPS officer from Gujarat. The role of the Gujarat IPS officer is also not above board.

Although the officer came to know about the Hawala case, why did he tell the Guna police to return the money instead of registering an FIR? It is also a point of investigation: who contacted the IPS officer in Gujarat?

Read Also Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Removes Guna SP In Hush Money Case

Money transaction found in mobile chatting

During the inquiry, it came to light that there were some money transactions. After police found the money in the businessman's car, they sent messages to one another.

Now, an inquiry is underway to recover the messages. Afterwards, it will be clear who is involved in the case. The police are also inquiring into whether the amount was Rs 1 crore or more than that.