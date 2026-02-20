MP News: NGT Seeks NCAP Compliance Report |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Bhopal district collector and municipal commissioner to submit compliance report of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) within two weeks failing which they should appear before NGT to explain the circumstances of such non-compliance.

The Centre launched NCAP in 2019 for taking up effective action to mitigate air pollution in non-attainment cities with an objective to reduce air pollution.

Funds are required to be spent on dust management, solid waste management, traffic management, air quality monitoring etc. The NGT has sought details of funds received from the Centre under the scheme along with details of expenditure on various items in last five years.

The NGT in its observation made clear that there is an urgent need to have a critical review of activities undertaken till now under the scheme and for adoption of new methods/technologies to make the scheme effective and meaningful to achieve desired results. The municipal commissioner has directed to file separate compliance report in this regard before next date of hearing.