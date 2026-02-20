 MP News: NGT Seeks NCAP Compliance Report
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Bhopal district collector and municipal commissioner to submit a compliance report on the National Clean Air Programme within two weeks or appear before it. The tribunal sought details of funds received and spent over five years, stressing urgent review and adoption of effective technologies to curb air pollution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Bhopal district collector and municipal commissioner to submit compliance report of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) within two weeks failing which they should appear before NGT to explain the circumstances of such non-compliance.

The Centre launched NCAP in 2019 for taking up effective action to mitigate air pollution in non-attainment cities with an objective to reduce air pollution.

Funds are required to be spent on dust management, solid waste management, traffic management, air quality monitoring etc. The NGT has sought details of funds received from the Centre under the scheme along with details of expenditure on various items in last five years.

