MP News: Crores Spent On Repair, Decoration Of Bungalows Owned By CM, Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has spent over Rs 21 crore on maintenance, special repairs, extra construction, decoration and painting of bungalows allotted to Chief Minister and Ministers in Bhopal from January 1, 2024, till date.

This information was provided by PWD Minister Rakesh Singh in reply to a question raised by MLA Rajan Mandloi.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has two government bungalows. B 6 in Civil Line 1 area saw Rs 201.46 lakh spent on maintenance and special repair, Rs 47.25 lakh on decoration, Rs 33.72 lakh on painting, and Rs 2.66 lakh on tap bills. At Vindhya Koti in MLA Rest House, Rs 31.07 lakh was spent on maintenance and repair, and Rs 6.12 lakh on decoration.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla owns B 9 bungalow in Char Imli area, where Rs 9.05 lakh was spent on maintenance and repair, Rs 131.37 lakh on extra construction and short works, and Rs 3.96 lakh on painting. Deputy CM Jagdish Devra s C 5 bungalow in 74 Bungalow area had Rs 14.12 lakh spent on maintenance and repair, and Rs 117.14 lakh on extra construction and short works.

Minister Krishna Gaur resides in B 6 bungalow in 74 Bungalow area, with Rs 12.28 lakh spent on maintenance and repair, Rs 52.94 lakh on extra construction and short works, Rs 1.20 lakh on decoration, and Rs 2.20 lakh on painting. Minister Vishvas Sarang s C 12 bungalow in 74 Bungalow area saw Rs 2.47 lakh spent on maintenance and repair, Rs 3.64 lakh on decoration, and Rs 1.82 lakh on painting.

Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has bungalow C 21 in Shivaji Nagar, where Rs 7.45 lakh was spent on repair and maintenance, Rs 60.60 lakh on extra construction and short works, and Rs 1.80 lakh on painting. Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah owns B 2 bungalow in Shyamla Hills area, with Rs 8.34 lakh spent on repair and maintenance, Rs 51.25 lakh on extra construction, Rs 8.14 lakh on decoration, and Rs 5.61 lakh on painting and decoration.