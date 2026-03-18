 MP News: New Challenges Emerge In The Form Of Changing Technology & Its Usage, Says CM Mohan Yadav
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MP News: New Challenges Emerge In The Form Of Changing Technology & Its Usage, Says CM Mohan Yadav

The state government will work to contain such incidents and spread awareness in this regard. He said it would be the government’s effort to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future. He said facilities such as digital locks are necessary, but their usage can lead to situations where human life is put at risk.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
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MP News: New Challenges Emerge The Form Of Changing Technology & Its Usage Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of an incident in Indore linked to an electric car charging system and a digital lock, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a new type of challenge has emerged with changing technology and its usage.

The state government will work to contain such incidents and spread awareness in this regard. He said it would be the government’s effort to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

He said facilities such as digital locks are necessary, but their usage can lead to situations where human life is put at risk.

CM orders probe into Indore incident

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken the Indore incident seriously and ordered an in-depth probe. Officers and specialists have been sent to Indore to investigate the case.

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