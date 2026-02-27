MP News: NEET PG Stray Round Sparks Demand For Online, Single-Window System In State | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates participating in stray round of NEET PG counselling in Madhya Pradesh have demanded introduction of online or single-window digital system, alleging that ongoing college-wise process is causing serious inconvenience.

Stray round counselling is currently being conducted at individual medical college level. Candidates said system makes it impossible to appear in more than one college at same time, resulting in missed opportunities elsewhere.

Dr Brijesh Patel, a candidate from Gujarat, said although stray round counselling is conducted online in his state, it is being held college-wise in Madhya Pradesh.

“I travelled nearly 700 km from Gujarat to Bhopal, but it has turned out to be wastage of time. Since counselling is college-wise, one can appear in only one medical college at a time. I missed opportunity in other colleges. There must be single digital window system or online counselling even for stray round of NEET PG in favour of candidates. In Gujarat and UP, online stray counselling system is in place,” he said.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) MP Network Chapter, said several candidates have approached him with concerns. “Many candidates phoned me and raised major concern over ongoing medical college-level stray counselling for NEET PG. There should be either online system, as in states like Gujarat, or single-window digital mechanism so candidates can participate in more than one college at a time,” he said.

Candidates said absence of centralised digital process in stray round puts them at disadvantage compared to aspirants in states where online system is operational.