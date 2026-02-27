Bhopal News: Parvo Virus On Rise In Unvaccinated Dogs | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of parvo virus among unvaccinated dogs are rising in the state with several stray dogs found dead in different parts of Bhopal.

According to animal rights activists, dogs have been found dead in Shymala Hills, Bawadaikala, Arera Hills and Koh-e-Fiza among other areas of the city.

“Parvo virus is on the rise in unvaccinated dogs, be it pet or stray. It is a highly contagious and often fatal virus that attacks a dog’s gastrointestinal tract, causing severe bloody diarrhoea and vomiting.

Dogs are dying because of this parvo virus,” Vishnu Dutt Tripathi, secretary, Kennel Club Bhopal, said. Animal rights activist Swati Gaurav added, “Dogs have been found dead in Shymala Hills and Koh-e-Fiza and we are trying to find out about similar incidents in other areas of Bhopal.”

Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Parvo virus causes serious and dangerous complications, including encephalitis, which is swelling and inflammation of the brain, and other neurological issues such as meningitis or seizures in humans.

Cases have been associated with seizures, altered mental status and acute hydrocephalus. Individuals with pre-existing immune deficiencies, blood disorders or those who are pregnant are at higher risk. Children, elderly citizens and people with weak immune systems should be careful. Infected dogs should be kept in isolation.”

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious and often fatal virus that attacks a dog’s gastrointestinal tract. It causes severe bloody diarrhoea, vomiting and extreme lethargy.

Many untreated puppies die due to the infection. The virus is most fatal to unvaccinated puppies but can affect dogs of any age. It attacks the intestines, leading to dehydration, shock and severe illness if not treated in time.

Dr PS Patel, director, veterinary department said “Pet lovers should not worry. They should immediately consult a veterinary doctor for timely treatment of their pets if they are unvaccinated.”

Dr SR Nagar, civil surgeon, State Veterinary Hospital, said “People should not panic as it is a normal virus that attacks unvaccinated dogs. If dogs are not treated in time, it is considered a calamity for them.”