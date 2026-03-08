MP News: Nation’s Progress Can Be Measured By Status Of Its Women’ | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of girls and women participated in a district-level sports programme organized on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bhind.

The Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action (ASMITA) sports event was organized under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, with the support of the District Sports and Youth Welfare Department and MY Bharat, aiming to promote sports awareness, health, fitness, and greater participation of women in sports.

During the event, Family Court Judge Dilip Gupta and SDOP Ravindra Vaskale encouraged the participants by running alongside them.

Speaking during the programme, Judge Dilip Gupta said that the International Women’s Day is not just a celebration but an opportunity to honor the struggles, courage, and immense capabilities of women.

He emphasized that women are the pillar of society and are now proving their abilities in every field, including judiciary, administration, education, and defense. He added that the progress of any nation can be measured by the status of its women and stressed the importance of education and awareness to change conservative mindsets in society.

Athletics competitions including 100m, 200m, and 400m races were held during the event.

SDOP Ravindra Vaskale, Women and Child Development Officer Anju Tomar, Rambabu Kushwaha, and other officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.