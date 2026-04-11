MP News: National Team Formation, Union Cabinet Expansion After Assembly Polls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will take important decisions after the elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, for which the BJP leaders are working now.

The results of the assembly elections of five states will be out on May 4, after which the party will take the national and state-level decisions.

National president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, will announce his team, and the party leaders from MP have set their eyes on it.

Once the national team is ready, the party will take decisions on the state. The names of former state unit president VD Sharma, Kavita Patidar, Narottam Mishra, Lal Singh Arya, Alok Sharma, and other leaders are being discussed for the national team.

The BJP's state leadership has sent a list, containing the names of 15 leaders, to the centre for including them in the national team.

According to sources in the BJP, the central cabinet may be expanded after the announcement of the team of the party organisation.

Nitish Kumar, who may resign soon, is likely to be included in the central cabinet. Any union minister from the state may be out of the central cabinet, and another MP may be included in it.

Once the BJP takes all national-level decisions, it will work out the issues related to the state.

The proposed cabinet expansion is getting delayed. The party's central leadership has told the state leaders to wait for the expansion until June.

So, the lobbying in the state will begin once the national-level decisions have been taken.