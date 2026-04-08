Bhopal News: College Student Sexually Exploited, Forced Into Marriage | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man raped a minor girl student and then forced her into marriage when she attained the age of 19 years.

Misrod police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and arrested the suspect on Wednesday. According to reports, the victim studies in a college.

In her complaint, she said that Deepak Yadav, her neighbour, befriended her in 2022 when she was a minor and raped her by gaining her trust. Yadav sexually exploited her for four years while issuing threats.

Deepak Yadav, who works in a catering firm, continued harassing her even after she became an adult. Recently, Yadav forced the victim to marry him at an Arya Samaj Mandir.

After the marriage, Yadav started forcing her to live with him to which the victim was reluctant. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached Misrod police and lodged a complaint. Sub Inspector Shweta Sharma said Yadav has been arrested in a raid and is being questioned further.