MP News: MP Transco Fetes 75 Linemen From Across State In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state-owned Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) felicitated 75 linemen for their dedication and outstanding work in ensuring continuous supply of power across the state, an official said on Sunday.

The main programme was organized at the headquarters of MP Transco in Jabalpur on Saturday. On the occasion, MP Transco Managing Director Sunil Tiwari awarded 75 linemen, including 13 linemen selected from various transmission line maintenance divisions across the state. They were presented with mementos.

During the programme, the linemen took a safety pledge under the company’s Zero Accident Policy and also shared their experiences.

Additional Chief Engineer Neelam Khanna, a senior woman officer on the frontline of transmission line maintenance, was also honoured by the top management for her remarkable contribution.

Tiwari said that during adverse conditions such as storms, heavy rains, scorching heat or even at night, it is the linemen who step forward first to restore electricity.

He further said that linemen not only maintain power transmission lines but also ensure trust and safety in the lives of society.