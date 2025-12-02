 MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore

MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information to legislator Heeralal Alawa in a written reply in the House on Tuesday. Yadav said the collector had issued notices on an inquiry report and sought replies. On the other hand, about the acquisition of the land of Sahara, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said five documents had been registered for Sahara land in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anand Mining Corporation, Nirmala Minerals, and Pacific Export have been served notices worth Rs 443 crore for excess mining.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information to legislator Heeralal Alawa in a written reply in the House on Tuesday. Yadav said the collector had issued notices on an inquiry report and sought replies.

On the other hand, about the acquisition of the land of Sahara, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said five documents had been registered for Sahara land in Bhopal. Cases have been lodged on two documents in Jabalpur, and an order has been issued.

The stealing of stamp duty has not been not found in the land in Katni, and an inquiry into the case is underway, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
'Ro-Ko Ko Mat Roko': Sreesanth Urges Gautam Gambhir After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's Powerful Comeback - VIDEO
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
‘Western Sanctions Have Failed…’: Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He ‘Will Discuss Imports’ With PM Modi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Govt’s Report Card ‘Unnayaner Panchali’ Ahead Of 2026 Elections
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan Police Seize Truck Carrying Heavy Explosives In Rajsamand; 2 Arrested
Read Also
MP News: Union Carbide’s Solar Evaporation Ponds Await Scientific Remediation
article-image

538 child marriages stopped, most cases found in Damoh

Minister for Women and Child Development Department Nirmala Bhuria has said 538 child marriages were stopped in the state. She made the statement in a written reply to legislator Jaivardhan Singh in the House on Tuesday.

The highest number of child marriages,115, were stopped in Damoh. From the minister’s reply it was clear that child marriages were taking place despite the government’s efforts to stop this evil practice.

Child marriages did not take place in Maihar, Rewa, Barwani, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, Anuppur, Umaria, Mauganj, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. In 2020, 366 child marriages were stopped. The number has shot up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

41st Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 41 Years Passed, But No End To Widows’ Woes; Children...

41st Anniversary Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 41 Years Passed, But No End To Widows’ Woes; Children...

MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore

MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore

MP News: Supreme Court Stays MPHC Order For Personal Remarks On ADJ Of Trial Court

MP News: Supreme Court Stays MPHC Order For Personal Remarks On ADJ Of Trial Court

MP News: Union Carbide’s Solar Evaporation Ponds Await Scientific Remediation

MP News: Union Carbide’s Solar Evaporation Ponds Await Scientific Remediation

MP News: Railways Cancels 66 Trips Of Sarnath Express Till February 15 Due To Dense Fog

MP News: Railways Cancels 66 Trips Of Sarnath Express Till February 15 Due To Dense Fog