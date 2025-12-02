MP News: MLA’s Companies Get Notice Worth ₹443 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anand Mining Corporation, Nirmala Minerals, and Pacific Export have been served notices worth Rs 443 crore for excess mining.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information to legislator Heeralal Alawa in a written reply in the House on Tuesday. Yadav said the collector had issued notices on an inquiry report and sought replies.

On the other hand, about the acquisition of the land of Sahara, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said five documents had been registered for Sahara land in Bhopal. Cases have been lodged on two documents in Jabalpur, and an order has been issued.

The stealing of stamp duty has not been not found in the land in Katni, and an inquiry into the case is underway, he said.

538 child marriages stopped, most cases found in Damoh

Minister for Women and Child Development Department Nirmala Bhuria has said 538 child marriages were stopped in the state. She made the statement in a written reply to legislator Jaivardhan Singh in the House on Tuesday.

The highest number of child marriages,115, were stopped in Damoh. From the minister’s reply it was clear that child marriages were taking place despite the government’s efforts to stop this evil practice.

Child marriages did not take place in Maihar, Rewa, Barwani, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, Anuppur, Umaria, Mauganj, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. In 2020, 366 child marriages were stopped. The number has shot up.