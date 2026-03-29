MP News: Minor Classmate Rapes 14-Year-Old In Gwalior; Sent To Juvenile Home | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy allegedly raped his classmate and threatened to kill her in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the official reported on Sunday.

Both the victim and the accused are minors studying in Class 8.

According to police, the incident took place in the Kotwali police station area when the 14-year-old girl was alone at home.

Her parents had gone to work, and her elder sister was out for coaching. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused - who studies in the same school - entered her house.

When the girl resisted, the boy allegedly threatened to kill her and then committed the crime.

The incident was discovered when the girl’s mother returned home and saw the accused fleeing. On being questioned, the girl revealed what had happened.

Initially, the family remained silent due to fear of social stigma. However, later they decided to report the matter to the police.

Accused sent to juvenile detention home

Based on the complaint, police quickly registered a case and arrested the accused within a few hours. Since he is also a minor, he has been sent to a juvenile detention (reform) home.

Police officials said that the accused had been following the girl for some time before the incident. The matter is currently under investigation.

Kotwali police station incharge Mohini Verma confirmed the crime. She said action was taken immediately upon receiving the complaint. The accused minor was taken into custody.

The matter is currently under investigation.