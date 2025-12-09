MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State Pratima Bagri has swung into action to save her chair since her brother and brother-in-law were found involved in ganja trafficking.

In an interaction with media persons in Khajuraho on Tuesday, Bagri said the media always tried to find relations on their own.

They should first confirm and then say something on the basis of evidence, she said. According to her, the entire Vidhan Sabha is her family, and she ties Rakhi to many people.

Those who commit crime should face the music according to the laws of the land, she said.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took feedback from Bagri on the issue.

She also informed Yadav about her brother and brother-in-law. The Rampur Baghelan police in the Satna district arrested Pratima Bagri’s brother, Anil Bagri, in connection with ganja trafficking on Monday.

The police also confiscated 46 kg of ganja from his possession. Before the arrest of Bagri’s brother, the Banda police in UP had arrested her brother-in-law Shailendra Singh for trafficking ganja.

Former legislator from Raigaon, Kalpana Verma, alleged that the minister was protecting her brother.

The family is involved in ganja trafficking, Verma said, adding that Bagri should resign from her post or the Chief Minister should sack her from the ministry.

According to sources, Anil and his brother-in-law have been trafficking cannabis for a long time. Shailendra’s name also figured in the toxic cough syrup case.

Bagri may have refused to accept Anil as her brother, but he is Pratima’s elder brother, sources further said.

Jaipratap Bagri has five children, including Pratima, and Anil is his eldest son.

Jaipratap has three more children, and his son-in-law, Shailendra, the husband of his other daughter, Priyanka, is already in the grip of the UP police.