MP News: Man Throws Boiling Tea On Wife After She Rejects His Order To Leave Work In Chhatarpur

MP News: Husband Scalds Wife With Boiling Tea In Chhatarpur | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman suffered severe burns after her husband allegedly threw boiling tea on her over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Deri Road, located within the Civil Lines Police Station area of ​​Chhatarpur.

According to the report, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Kalavati Ahirwar. She was on her daily routine when she woke up early and was preparing tea before getting ready for her daily wage work.

During this time, her husband, Ramu Ahirwar, stopped her from going to work. When she questioned how their children would be raised if she did not go to work, her husband got angry and threw the scalding tea at her.

The victim sustained severe burns. With the assistance of family members, she was immediately rushed to the District Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical care.

Kalavati revealed that she has been married for approximately 16 to 17 years and has three children—two daughters and one son.

Woman Alleges Repeated Abuse

She alleged that her husband frequently returns home intoxicated and subjects her to physical abuse. She further stated that she bears the entire burden of household expenses through her own daily wage earnings, while her husband squanders his own income on alcohol and even forcibly snatches money from her.

The victim declared that she no longer wishes to live with her husband and demands strict legal action against him. She asserted that her husband carried out this attack with the intent to kill her, and warns that if no action is taken, her life will remain in grave danger in the future.

Commenting on the matter, Chhatarpur CSP (City Superintendent of Police) Arun Kumar Soni confirmed that the woman is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

An investigation is being conducted based on his complaint, and legal action will be taken in accordance with whatever facts emerge.